Marriott-TravelPass Deal Cuts Antitrust Trial Short

By Christopher Cole (November 1, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Five days into a jury trial in Texas federal court, Marriott has cut a deal with online booking company TravelPass to escape an antitrust suit accusing hotel giants of plotting to dominate search advertising. A brief notice from both sides filed with the court Saturday indicated they had reached an agreement to end the litigation, in which Marriott International Inc. was apparently the sole remaining defendant among several lodging companies, including Caesars and Choice Hotels. The filing states that "all matters in controversy between TravelPass and Marriott have been resolved. The parties have jointly agreed to dismiss all of their claims...

