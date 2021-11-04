Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (November 4, 2021, 12:04 PM EDT) -- Russell Burke has rejoined Ballard Spahr LLP as of counsel in Las Vegas. Burke's clients include hospitality companies, developers and lenders, and he has particular expertise in the timeshare sector. At Ballard Spahr, he'll also work on various litigation matters as well as construction deals. Sonia Kaur Bain Blank Rome LLP has hired a new partner for its office in New York. Sonia Kaur Bain joins the firm and brings her experience helping developers, landlords, tenants, hotel groups and retail companies with a variety of real estate matters. She decamps from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP to join Blank Rome....

