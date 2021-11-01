Employer, Tire Maker Share $1.2M Verdict In Explosion Suit

By Mike Curley (November 1, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal jury has reached a $1.28 million verdict in a mechanic's suit against Asian Tire Factory Ltd. alleging the company failed to warn him about a faulty tire that exploded and injured him. In a verdict filed Friday, the jury found Asian Tire 26.6% at fault for the accident that injured Charles Thomas Pettway, at the same time finding that his employer at the time, Cal-Maine Foods Inc., was 69.7% at fault and Pettway 3.6% at fault. According to the complaint, Pettway worked as a mechanic for Cal-Maine and on June 23, 2017, he was mounting a Farm King...

