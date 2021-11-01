Jackson Hewitt Must Face Expanded 'No-Poach Culture' Suit

By Bill Wichert (November 1, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has approved tacking on a few years to class claims over a purported noncompete arrangement between Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees after former tax preparers alleged the company maintained a "no-poach culture," despite having agreed to remove such clauses from franchise contracts. In a two-page order issued without much explanation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel on Friday granted a motion from plaintiffs Jessica Robinson, Stacey Jennings and Priscilla McGowan to file a fourth amended complaint that extends the proposed class period to the present. The class period would begin on Dec. 20, 2014, based on...

