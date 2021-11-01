Tribe Seeks Win In Okla. Tribal Gambling Deal Suit

By Joyce Hanson (November 1, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe in Oklahoma has asked a federal court to find that Gov. Kevin J. Stitt has illegally ignored a state-tribal gaming act giving tribes substantial exclusivity over Las Vegas-style games, saying he has permitted nontribal operators to offer electronic and machine gambling. The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, a tribal group that consists of approximately 3,400 citizens and is aboriginal to Oklahoma, told the court Friday in a bid for summary judgment against Stitt that the Republican governor has violated his state constitutional duties because he signed the State-Tribal Gaming Act but now refuses to honor compacting tribes' exclusivity...

