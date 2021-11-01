Port Authority Settles DOJ's Newark Airport ADA Claims

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 1, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has agreed to take steps to make Newark Airport's rail station more accessible to individuals with disabilities, settling U.S. Department of Justice findings that it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the federal government said Monday. The DOJ announced that it has reached a settlement with the Port Authority to resolve investigative findings that the Newark Airport Rail Station is not accessible to individuals with disabilities due to noncompliant restroom features and absent Braille signs identifying the station. Under the terms of the nonmonetary deal, the Port Authority must modify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS