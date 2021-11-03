Faegre Drinker Adds Ex-Winston & Strawn Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (November 3, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP announced it has added a former Winston & Strawn LLP partner to its international trade practice in Washington, D.C. Christopher Monahan wrote in an email Tuesday that he is pleased to be joining Faegre Drinker's international trade team after a little more than two years at Winston & Strawn. "The firm already partners with a diverse range of clients in the health and life sciences, financial services and insurance industries, and I'm excited to bring my regulatory experience and knowledge to the firm and its clients," Monahan wrote. "I hope to bolster the firm's already tremendous experience...

