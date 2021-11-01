Ex-SEC Senior Trial Atty Jumps To Quinn Emanuel

By Justin Wise (November 1, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A former senior trial lawyer at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is jumping back into the private sector as the co-chair of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's SEC enforcement practice, as the firm responds to "sweeping" regulatory and enforcement changes under the Biden administration. The firm said Monday that Sarah Heaton Concannon is joining as a partner, following more than five years in the SEC, the last two of which were spent as senior trial counsel, according to her LinkedIn profile. Heaton is also a former equity partner at Goodwin Procter LLP, a firm she worked at for roughly...

