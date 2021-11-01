SDNY Crypto Ace Joins Cahill's White Collar Defense Team

By Max Jaeger (November 1, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A former Southern District of New York prosecutor who took on alleged crypto con men, crooked bankers and late software-pioneer-turned-fugitive John McAfee has joined Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP's white collar practice in New York, the firm announced Monday. Samson Enzer started at the elite BigLaw firm on Monday after eight years with the Department of Justice, where he received the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation's Prosecutor of the Year Award in 2014 and was nominated for the Attorney General's Distinguished Service Award in 2018. "It's been an incredible, whirlwind and exciting day," Enzer told Law360 toward the end of his first...

