9th Circ. Says BIA Effectively Denied Immigrant Counsel

By Hailey Konnath (November 1, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel held Monday that an immigration judge had essentially deprived an immigrant of his right to counsel when the judge refused to postpone a hearing to accommodate the lawyer's scheduling conflict, finding that the Board of Immigration Appeals erred in affirming the refusal. According to the panel's decision, asylum applicant Taldybek Usubakunov was detained, separated from his family and spoke no English. He had diligently searched for an attorney, and when he finally secured one, the lawyer wasn't available on the date of his merits hearing. He then requested continuance of that hearing but was denied....

