Mass. Top Court Not Convinced Harvard Owns Slave Photos

By Chris Villani (November 1, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court on Monday did not appear convinced that images of slaves taken in 1850 by a Harvard University professor for a racist study belong to either the school or to a descendant of the subjects. The Supreme Judicial Court spent well over an hour during oral arguments weighing the appeal by Connecticut woman Tamara Lanier, who claims the images, known as daguerreotypes, show the patriarch of her family, Renty, and his daughter, Delia, both of whom were enslaved in South Carolina. The justices suggested that Lanier's claim of ownership faces some legal obstacles, but said the Ivy League...

