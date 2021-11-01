Ill. Airport Agrees To Put $50M Expansion Project On Hold

By Morgan Conley (November 1, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Construction on a Chicago-area airport's $50 million expansion project set to begin Monday was postponed after the airport reached an agreement with a conservation group alleging the planned expansion would destroy some of the state's last remaining prairie land. Natural Land Institute and the operator of the Chicago Rockford International Airport informed an Illinois federal court Thursday that the group agreed to drop its injunction request asking the court to stop the construction in exchange for the airport agreeing to postpone the project until at least March 2022 while federal regulators conduct further reviews of the project's impacts. Roadwork and expansion...

