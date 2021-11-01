Ga. Judges Affirm Shooting Victim's $45M Verdict Against CVS

By Rosie Manins (November 1, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed on Monday a $45 million verdict against CVS over the shooting of a man at its pharmacy in a high-crime part of Atlanta, saying the robbery incident was reasonably foreseeable. A three-judge appellate panel denied Georgia CVS Pharmacy LLC's bid to reverse the trial court's judgment, after a jury found the company 95% liable for the permanent and severe injuries of James Carmichael. The Alabama resident was shot multiple times during a robbery at a CVS on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta in late 2012 by an unknown assailant, who was not a party to his...

