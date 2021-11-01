5th Circ. Mulls COVID Coverage For The 1st Time

By Shawn Rice (November 1, 2021, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas barbecue restaurant and a tea shop owner urged the Fifth Circuit to revive their coverage suits over losses caused by government-imposed pandemic restrictions, in two hearings Monday that marked the first time this new genre of insurance dispute has been debated before the court. Two Texas businesses say their insurers should cover their pandemic-related losses, urging a Fifth Circuit panel to revive their coverage suits over hardships caused by government restrictions meant to curb COVID-19. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Austin-based Terry Black's Barbecue LLC and its Dallas counterpart, as well as spice and tea shop owner Aggie Investments LLC, told...

