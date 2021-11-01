KPC, Alerus Must Face Most Claims In $227M Stock Buy Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 1, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Monday that KPC Healthcare Holdings Inc. and Alerus Financial NA must face claims brought against them in a suit alleging the health care company and asset manager botched a $227 million purchase by KPC's employee stock ownership plan. Former KPC medical coder Danielle Gamino sued KPC and Alerus last year and accused the companies of facilitating a transaction through which KPC's ESOP purchased 100% of KPC's stock at a hugely inflated price. The plan paid $227.1 million for the company's shares, even though they were worth about $27.6 million at the time, Gamino claims. The suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS