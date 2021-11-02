Eagle Hospitality OK'd For $9M In Deals With Marriott, IHG

By Rick Archer (November 2, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has given hotel operator Eagle Hospitality Group the go-ahead to pay $9 million to Marriott International and the owner of the Holiday Inn hotel chain to settle more than $46 million in claims for licensing and franchise fees. Under the pair of settlements approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi on Monday, EHT US1 will pay Marriott $6.5 million and Holiday Inn parent company IHG Hotels and Resorts $2.5 million to settle the companies' claims in EHT's Chapter 11 case. According to the settlement papers, EHT was a party to six franchise agreements with Marriott and had...

