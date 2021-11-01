Mesa Power Still Owes $2.3M In Tariff Fight, Canada Says

By Caroline Simson (November 1, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- More than five years after losing its CA$775 million ($626.4 million) claim against Canada over the Ontario government's allegedly unfair renewable energy regulatory process, Mesa Power Group LLC still hasn't paid more than $2.3 million that a tribunal ordered it to pay the country, Ottawa said Friday. The Canadian government filed a notice of intent in a long-dormant enforcement suit filed in Washington, D.C., to subpoena BP Energy Partners LLC and BP Capital Management LP for information on Mesa Power's financials and assets. In particular, Ottawa is seeking information relating to Mesa Power's current operating status, the identity of its owners,...

