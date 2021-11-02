Calif. Attys Could Get $1.9M In Fees In Audi Brake Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 2, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave preliminary approval Monday to a settlement between Volkswagen Group of America Inc. and a group of Audi drivers who sued the company over allegedly defective braking systems, a deal that could net plaintiffs' counsel almost $2 million. U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb on Monday approved the unopposed motion to end the class action, which claimed that front brakes on some 2017 and 2018 Audi Q7 autos made a high-pitched squeal when applied. Volkswagen admitted to no wrongdoing but agreed to cover the cost of repairing the brakes for cars less than four years old and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS