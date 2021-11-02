Aviation Watch: Dealing With Air Rage In The COVID-19 Era

By Alan Hoffman (November 2, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Airlines have encountered extreme turbulence for the past year and a half. A sustained period of traffic and revenue growth ended abruptly with the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. Lockdowns and public fear cut air travel in half, leading to dire predictions of widespread industry financial ruin. The appearance of vaccines reversed these trends in 2021. Passengers, eager to resume travel, came rushing back, leading to packed cabins, flight cancellations and general chaos. Mask mandates sparked confrontations with cabin crew, as angry passengers acted out their frustrations, leading to record numbers of incidents involving altercations and violence....

