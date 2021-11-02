Insurer Dodges Coverage In Casino's Pandemic Loss Suit

By Eli Flesch (November 2, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania casino and racetrack operator isn't entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses, a federal judge found, saying the operator failed to show that the coronavirus was present at its properties, a condition for coverage under its Zurich environmental policy. A Pennsylvania federal judge found that a casino and racetrack operator's claims that the coronavirus was at its properties were too vague to qualify it for insurance coverage. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert said Monday that Greenwood Racing Inc. didn't allege a "new pollution event" despite the expansive definition of such an event in its policy with the Zurich...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS