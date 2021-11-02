Insurers Told To Split $2.7M Damages Award In Poisoning Suit

By Shane Dilworth (November 2, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming federal judge ordered insurers for an apartment building and its manager to each pay half of a jury's $2.7 million damages award to a resident who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in 2011, granting both companies' challenges to payment of the verdict. In Monday's ruling, U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson said that units of Allianz and Great American Insurance Group must both use the full proceeds of their $1 million primary policies and proportionally split up the remaining $700,000 among excess policies to pay the compensatory damages awarded to Amber Lompe. The Allianz units insured the apartment owner, while...

