Jury Awards Boston Scientific $20M In Nevro Patent Trial

By Dave Simpson (November 1, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury awarded Boston Scientific Corp. $20 million, finding after nearly five years of litigation that Nevro Corp. infringed two of its spinal cord therapy patents but did not infringe two others, Nevro said in a release Monday. The jury's verdict form was not available on the public docket Monday evening, but medical device company Nevro said that the two patents it was found to have infringed — U.S. Patent Nos. 7,891,085 and 8,019,439 — related to ways of making spinal cord stimulation leads, which it gets from a third-party supplier. Nevro's general counsel, Kashif Rashid, said the company plans to appeal....

