Kilpatrick's Role In Suit 'Reeks Of Impropriety,' Court Told

By Morgan Conley (November 2, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP's representation of an InterContinental Hotels Group unit in a $5 million dispute with a developer over a failed hotel licensing plan "reeks of impropriety" because the developer worked with the firm to finance the project, a Georgia federal court was told. North Carolina-based developer Charles Schoninger and his company Northern Riverfront Marina and Hotel LLLP told a Georgia federal court in a disqualification motion Monday that Kilpatrick can't represent Holiday Hospitality Franchising LLC, a franchising unit of IHG. Schoninger told the court he worked with Kilpatrick attorneys not only during the financing process for the abandoned hotel...

