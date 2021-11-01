Recology, MoFo Attys Drove Worker To Suicide, Family Says

By Hailey Konnath (November 1, 2021, 11:42 PM EDT) -- Recology and attorneys from non-party Morrison & Foerster LLP drove an accountant for the waste management company to suicide by falsely and unreasonably accusing him of fraud, the accountant's family alleged in a lawsuit removed to California federal court on Friday. The wrongful death suit centers on Recology Inc.'s internal investigation into an alleged bribery scheme involving the San Francisco units of the trash hauling company and the city's former public works director. Adam Tabak, who was Recology's longtime financial controller, had no involvement in the scandal but was interrogated by Recology's chief legal officer, Cary Chen, and "at least four"...

