DLA Piper Defends Representation In $30M Power Plant Row

By Rosie Manins (November 2, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper fought back Tuesday against Curtiss-Wright's attempt to disqualify it from representing Westinghouse in a $30 million power plant construction dispute, telling a Georgia state judge that the matter is separate from the work one of its Swedish lawyers did for Curtiss-Wright years ago over Chinese power plant projects. DLA Piper US LLP urged the state court to reject the disqualification bid by Curtiss-Wright Electro-Mechanical Corp., which claims the global law firm has a conflict of interest in representing Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC. Westinghouse sued Curtiss-Wright in Georgia in July over the allegedly late supply of reactor coolant pumps for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS