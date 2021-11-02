Telecom Co. Eyes Early Win In Excess Facilities Fees Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (November 2, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A fiber optics company urged a New York federal judge to grant it a win before trial in its suit claiming the city of Rochester is hampering its ability to provide telecommunications services to consumers by charging it excessive facilities fees. Crown Castle Fiber LLC said in a Monday motion for summary judgment that "discovery has shown that there is no dispute over any facts material to these claims" and that the city has chosen not to dispute or even depose the company's expert witnesses. Crown Castle sued Rochester in October 2020, saying the city's Department of Environmental Services billed the...

