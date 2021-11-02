Ex-Cravath Atty Introduced Rich Clients To Holmes, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (November 2, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A former Cravath Swaine & Moore partner testified in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Tuesday that he introduced high-net-worth clients — including the DeVos, Cox and Walton families — to Holmes and personally invested $6 million after he analyzed the startup for his longtime client, then-Theranos board member Henry Kissinger. Ex-Cravath partner Daniel L. Mosley, now a partner at BDT & Co. LLC, took the stand as the high-profile trial headed into the third month of testimony. The trial is over the government's 2018 charges that Holmes and former romantic partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who served as Theranos' president and chief...

