Justices Mull Line Between Censuring, Chilling Free Speech

By Michelle Casady (November 2, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court questioned when a censure by a legislative body crosses over into violating a member's First Amendment right to free speech during oral arguments Tuesday in a case involving a community college's fight with a board member. The U.S. Supreme Court is asked to resolve a split among federal appellate courts as to whether the First Amendment limits a local government's censure power. (Law360/Jimmy Hoover) The case asks the court to resolve a split among federal appellate courts as to whether the First Amendment limits a local government's censure power. Justice Clarence Thomas kicked off questioning by asking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS