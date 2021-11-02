United Airlines Workers Want Class Cert. In Vax Mandate Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 2, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- United Airlines employees requesting medical and religious exemptions from their company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate have asked a Texas federal judge to grant them class certification, arguing that the company has uniformly violated the rights of thousands of exemption-seeking workers. A half-dozen airline employees asked U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman on Monday to grant class certification for two types of workers: those who deal with customers and those who don't. The six named plaintiffs argue that the company's offer of unpaid leave with no benefits to vaccine holdouts essentially amounts to termination from the company — a harm that would apply uniformly...

