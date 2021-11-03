Timeshare Exit Law Firm Pushes To Block Developer's Suit

By Madison Arnold (November 3, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Montgomery & Newcomb LLC is objecting to a Florida federal judge's recommendation against blocking a lawsuit filed by timeshare developer Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. against the firm for deceptive advertising and breach of contract. The firm and its timeshare "exit" attorneys said in an objection Monday that when U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher P. Tuite recommended against a preliminary injunction on Wyndham's lawsuit last month, he considered evidence outside the scope of what was filed related to Montgomery & Newcomb's request to block the lawsuit. "In reaching his decision in favor of plaintiffs, [the] magistrate judge appears to have reviewed and drawn...

