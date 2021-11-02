DOJ Challenging Penguin's $2.2B Simon & Schuster Deal

By Bryan Koenig (November 2, 2021, 11:35 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed suit Tuesday seeking to block Penguin Random House LLC's bid to buy Simon & Schuster from ViacomCBS Inc., alleging in a D.C. federal court complaint that the combined deal would give Penguin "outsized influence" over what gets published and how much authors are paid. Penguin Random House is seeking to pick up rival book publisher Simon & Schuster for $2.175 billion. (Photo by Sam Mellish/In Pictures via Getty Images) The DOJ's 26-page complaint focuses heavily on how authors will be affected by the $2.175 billion deal, which will create "by far, the largest book publisher...

