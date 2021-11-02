11th Circ. Says Immigrant Sponsors Can't Cut Cord For Abuse

By Mike LaSusa (November 2, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Allegations of sexual abuse aren't an adequate reason for a woman and her daughter to halt financial support to the woman's Russian immigrant husband, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday, saying the man might not have been allowed to immigrate to the U.S. without the women's promise of assistance. Tatiana Kuznitsnyna and her daughter, Klavdia Thomas, both U.S. citizens, can't cut off Kuznitsnyna's husband, Valentin Belevich, even though he was criminally charged with sexually abusing Thomas' 6-year-old daughter, a three-judge panel ruled, upholding a lower court's finding. While Belevich was in Russia visiting his mother, Kuznitsnyna and Thomas, both living in Pelham,...

