Heavy Metal Singer, Former Label Resolve Copyright Fight

By Tiffany Hu (November 2, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The label for heavy metal band Bad Wolves has agreed to drop allegations that the band's former frontman attracted bad press in part from his alleged support of far-right conspiracy group QAnon and sought to sabotage the band after his departure. In an order filed in New York federal court, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman dismissed Better Noise Music's lawsuit accusing ex-Bad Wolves lead singer and co-founder Thomas P. Cummings, also known as Tommy Vext, of infringing copyrights owned by his former label by posting unreleased music videos and recordings without permission. A day earlier, counsel for the label announced that the...

