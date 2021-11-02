Disbarred Atty Who Kept On Lawyering Fined In 'Tragic' Case

By Pete Brush (November 2, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A former New York securities lawyer who was disbarred in 1995 over an ethics complaint he ignored was fined Tuesday by a Manhattan federal judge for continuing to write legal letters for clients seeking to sell shares in U.S. markets. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer allowed defendant Richard Rubin, 79, to avoid prison but ordered him to forfeit $117,000 he earned via bogus legal work. The judge also fined Rubin $1,000 and directed him to perform community service during a one-year probationary period. Judge Engelmayer called Rubin's case "quite tragic" and directed the onetime U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement...

