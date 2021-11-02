NYC Pizzeria Claims Law Firms Botched Trademark Litigation

By Andrew Karpan (November 2, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- An East Harlem pizzeria is suing some of its former lawyers after losing its two-decade trademark fight with a Midtown Manhattan eatery using the same name, claiming the attorneys made a series of errors representing the pizza restaurant, including failing to correctly read an injunction. The owner of Patsy's Pizzeria, I.O.B. Realty Inc., filed suit Monday in New York state court against Paul Grandinetti and a number of law firms associated with him: Levy & Grandinetti and NSIP Law, both located at the same address in Washington, D.C. According to the lawsuit, Grandinetti had represented Patsy's Pizzeria from 1999 until the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS