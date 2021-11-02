Facebook To Halt Facial Recognition After $650M Privacy Deal

By Celeste Bott (November 2, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Facebook will shutter its facial recognition system and purge more than a billion users' facial data templates as part of a companywide effort to limit use of the technology, which has drawn heat from federal regulators and led to a biometric privacy lawsuit the social media giant will pay $650 million to resolve. Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence at newly rebranded Facebook parent company Meta, announced the change on Tuesday, citing "societal concerns" over the use of facial recognition technology. In the coming weeks, Facebook users who've opted into the social network's face recognition setting will no longer be...

