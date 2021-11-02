Ga. Atty Reprimanded Over ICE Threat In Domestic Case

By Rosie Manins (November 2, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-area attorney was publicly reprimanded Tuesday by the Supreme Court of Georgia for threatening to call the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the undocumented former partner of a longtime friend and client during a domestic dispute. Sole practitioner Monte K. Davis had admitted that his ICE threat against the unnamed woman, an undocumented immigrant, violated Georgia's professional conduct rules, according to the court. Davis voluntarily sought a public reprimand in response to a complaint lodged against him by the State Bar of Georgia, of which he has been a member since 1994. The state high court agreed in a...

