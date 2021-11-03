DOJ Reads Up On Monopsony Law In Penguin Merger Fight

By Bryan Koenig (November 3, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- By challenging Penguin Random House LLC's bid to buy Simon & Schuster, the U.S. Department of Justice sent a strong signal the Biden administration will continue antitrust enforcers' recent emphasis on protecting sellers in a market, not just end consumers. If successful, the DOJ's attempt to prevent Penguin Random House from gaining a stranglehold on the purchase of publishing rights could mark an important development in monopsony merger enforcement, which seeks to prevent a single buyer from dominating sellers in a market. Monopsony cases have traditionally been far less frequent than enforcement actions aimed at preventing monopolies, which lead to a...

