Woman Admits Posing As Rep For Timberlake, Bruno Mars

By Ivan Moreno (November 3, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- One of two women who allegedly claimed to be agents for pop stars pled guilty Tuesday in New York federal court to bilking $100,000 from organizers of a Sandy Hook benefit concert by lying about being capable of booking Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars. Carissa Scott pled guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy before Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann, court records show. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24, and Scott is being ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution. Authorities arrested Scott and co-defendant Nancy Jean in January 2020, and they were indicted the following month. Prosecutors alleged in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS