NY Banking Agency Pitches New CRA Data Reporting Reg

By Jon Hill (November 3, 2021, 11:08 AM EDT) -- New York's financial services regulator on Wednesday unveiled plans for collecting data on minority- and women-owned business lending as part of its regular efforts to evaluate lenders on how well they are meeting the credit needs of their communities. The New York Department of Financial Services laid out its planned data collection and reporting requirements in a rulemaking proposal under the state's Community Reinvestment Act, which gives the agency power to grade the banks it oversees on their service to lower-income and underserved areas. The proposal seeks to implement changes that state lawmakers made to the law in 2019. Those changes,...

