Fried Frank, Allen & Overy Lead EQT On Deals Totaling $9.1B

By Benjamin Horney (November 3, 2021, 11:11 AM EDT) -- Investment giant EQT AB on Wednesday unveiled two divestitures valued at a total of about $9.1 billion, selling both a $6.8 billion portfolio of logistics properties and a terminal in the Port of Los Angeles carrying a $2.3 billion enterprise value, in deals steered respectively by Fried Frank and Allen & Overy. The $6.8 billion agreement will see EQT Exeter sell a 70.5 million-square-foot portfolio of logistics properties that serve the supply chains of major corporations on behalf of EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund IV, the company said. The other deal calls for EQT Infrastructure to sell its 90% stake in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS