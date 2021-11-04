Former MoFo, Dechert Partners Join Fenwick's IP Practice

By Jack Rodgers (November 4, 2021, 12:37 PM EDT) -- Fenwick & West LLP has added two partners from Morrison & Foerster LLP and Dechert LLP to its intellectual property practice in New York and San Francisco, the firm has announced. Carl Morales and Rufus Pichler join Fenwick with 30 years of experience between them. Morales joins from Dechert, where he worked for a little more than nine years as an associate and partner. Pichler joins Fenwick after 21 years as a partner at Morrison & Foerster. Richard Dickson, chairman of Fenwick's firm, said in a statement Nov. 2 the practice was excited to welcome both attorneys. "Fenwick's interdisciplinary intellectual property...

