Ga. Resort Manager Can't Nix Mentor's Takeover Claims

By Rosie Manins (November 3, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The manager of a lakeside Georgia resort and affiliated companies can't dismiss claims they improperly squeezed the manager's mentor out of the business, a Georgia state court judge ruled Tuesday. Judge Walter W. Davis of Georgia State-wide Business Court denied three motions by Wesley Dowdy and several companies behind The Ridges Resort at Lake Chatuge, in Hiawassee, Georgia. Judge Davis found as sufficiently pled all but one claim brought by Dhansukh Patel and AITF Investments LLC, ordering them to better detail their count of fraud as required under Georgia law. Patel and AITF claimed in May they're owed more than $850,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS