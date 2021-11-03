Aussie Mining Co. Fights Pakistan's $6B Award Challenge

By Joyce Hanson (November 3, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- An Australian mining company has once again asked a D.C. federal judge to disregard additional information that Pakistan introduced in the country's bid to pause a $6 billion arbitration award enforcement suit against it, saying the court's decision had been delayed long enough. Mining company Tethyan Copper Co. Pty. Ltd. said Tuesday that it had been more than two years since it won the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes award and nearly 10 years since the Islamic Republic of Pakistan expropriated Tethyan's mining investment. Yet the company continues to await relief, according to Tethyan. "Pakistan filed its motion to...

