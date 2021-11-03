House To Consider Curbing Purdue-Style Ch. 11 Releases

By Rick Archer (November 3, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday sent a bill targeting Purdue Pharma-style nondebtor releases and Johnson & Johnson-style divisive mergers in Chapter 11 to the floor, with the bill's supporters saying it would rein in "extreme abuses" of the bankruptcy system. The committee voted 23-17 to send the Nondebtor Release Prohibition Act of 2021 out for a vote by the full House, with committee chair and bill sponsor Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., saying it would address the "most extreme abuses of the corporate bankruptcy system" by preventing wrongdoers from obtaining "blanket immunity" while avoiding bankruptcy themselves. "The bankruptcy system is supposed...

