Fed. Circ. Doubts Do-Over Warranted In MV3's IP Loss

By Britain Eakin (November 3, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday seemed unwilling to undo a jury verdict clearing Roku of claims it infringed MV3's streaming media technology patent in a suit seeking $41 million even though one judge said U.S. District Judge Alan Albright may have abused his discretion by allowing certain testimony during trial. MV3 Partners LLC argued during a 45-minute hearing before the Federal Circuit that Judge Albright failed to resolve "hotly contested" claim construction disputes during his first-ever patent trial in October 2020, which led to jury confusion and a verdict that Roku TV and Roku Players devices didn't infringe. The jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS