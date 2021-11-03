Ransomware Crews Seizing On Merger Info To Bolster Attacks

By Allison Grande (November 3, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Cybercriminals that target companies with ransomware are leveraging vital financial data, including nonpublic information about impending mergers and acquisitions, to select and extract payments from their marks, the nation's top law enforcement agency has warned. As ransomware attacks continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, the FBI's Cyber Division issued a private industry notification Monday putting businesses on alert that hackers are "very likely" choosing to target companies that are involved in "significant, time-sensitive financial events" in order to better incentivize these companies to fork over sizable ransom payments. The FBI said that it has found that, during the initial reconnaissance...

