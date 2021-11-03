Tribe Tells 5th Circ. El Paso Land Fight Is Federal Matter

By Michelle Casady (November 3, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo told a panel of Fifth Circuit judges during oral arguments on Wednesday their fight over entitlement to 111 acres of land in El Paso, Texas, unquestionably belongs in federal court and that a district judge wrongly tossed the suit on jurisdictional grounds. The tribe argues it has rights to the property under both an Aboriginal Indian title and a Spanish land grant title. Circuit Judge Cory T. Wilson asked Kelli J. Keegan of Barnhouse Keegan Solimon & West LLP, who represents the Pueblo, why the complaint didn't explicitly state the tribe was proceeding under...

