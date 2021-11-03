Energy Co. Tells 5th Circ. $3M Indemnity Ruling Can't Stand

By Michelle Casady (November 3, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Cimarex Energy asked the Fifth Circuit during oral arguments Wednesday to overturn a lower court ruling that determined a business partner's indemnity obligation was capped at a $3 million "minimum limit" detailed in a master service agreement, saying the district court conducted an impermissible coverage analysis. Cimarex is trying to overturn a September 2020 summary judgment ruling from U.S. District Judge Walter David Counts III in favor of CP Well. On appeal, Cimarex argues the court incorrectly applied the Texas Oilfield Anti-Indemnity Act and should have determined the extent of indemnity CP Well owed by looking to the limits of the...

