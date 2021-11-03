Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energy Co. Tells 5th Circ. $3M Indemnity Ruling Can't Stand

By Michelle Casady (November 3, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Cimarex Energy asked the Fifth Circuit during oral arguments Wednesday to overturn a lower court ruling that determined a business partner's indemnity obligation was capped at a $3 million "minimum limit" detailed in a master service agreement, saying the district court conducted an impermissible coverage analysis.

Cimarex is trying to overturn a September 2020 summary judgment ruling from U.S. District Judge Walter David Counts III in favor of CP Well. On appeal, Cimarex argues the court incorrectly applied the Texas Oilfield Anti-Indemnity Act and should have determined the extent of indemnity CP Well owed by looking to the limits of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!