Twitter Hacking Suspect Charged In Crypto Heist

By Stewart Bishop (November 3, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- An alleged cyber criminal already facing charges over a 2020 Twitter hack of scores of high-profile individuals and companies on Wednesday was charged with hacking-related offenses stemming from the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency. Joseph James O'Connor, 22, of the U.K., and others are alleged to have used SIM swap attacks — in which assailants gain control of a victim's mobile phone number and communications — to steal about $784,000 worth of bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum from a Manhattan-based cryptocurrency company. O'Connor, also known as PlugwalkJoe, was previously arrested in Spain in July at the request of...

